Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.65 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Oddz has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00074878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00311461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.00766392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.64 or 0.99873296 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

