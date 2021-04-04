Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 32.8% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Odyssey has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00308412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.00757797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

