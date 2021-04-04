Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Offshift has a market cap of $12.26 million and $282,482.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00007342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,219.50 or 0.99744614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00097975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,860,000 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.