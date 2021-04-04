OG Fan Token Price Hits $10.73 (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.73 or 0.00018447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $13.67 million and $2.83 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
OG Fan Token Profile
OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
