OIN Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and $2.07 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00307290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00761951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017341 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,962,103 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.