OKB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $206.06 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $206.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $16.91 or 0.00028946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

