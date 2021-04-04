Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

