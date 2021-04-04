Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Omeros worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMER. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

