OMG Network Price Up 28.7% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $7.70 or 0.00013157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $567.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.11 or 0.00478338 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.