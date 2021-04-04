Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $7.65 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $7.65 or 0.00013197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00347762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,186 coins and its circulating supply is 562,870 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.