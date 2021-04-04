Omni (OMNI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00013006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00349228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,187 coins and its circulating supply is 562,871 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

