Omnitude Price Tops $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1.53 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00691941 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.