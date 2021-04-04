OneLedger (OLT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.96 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027773 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,959,547 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

