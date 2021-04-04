OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of OneMain worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

