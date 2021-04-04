ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 442.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.35 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

