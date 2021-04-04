ONOToken (ONOT) Price Hits $0.0010

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 336.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $237.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOT is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

