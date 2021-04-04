Open Platform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $432,211.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $432,211.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

