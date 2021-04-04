Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $15,386.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

