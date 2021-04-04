OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Capitalization Hits $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

