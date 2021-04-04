Opium (OPIUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.90 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Opium has a market cap of $31.54 million and $59.90 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $7.58 or 0.00012958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

