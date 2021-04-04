Opus (OPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $128.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Opus has a market capitalization of $732,742.78 and approximately $128.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

