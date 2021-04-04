Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $899,932.82 and $11.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,235.23 or 0.99601929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00914661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00455380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00318985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00097978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002355 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

