Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.78 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $277.00 million and $70.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

