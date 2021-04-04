O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $507.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.94 and a twelve month high of $512.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

