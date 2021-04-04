Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0743

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $782,659.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00075060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00308047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00751184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017645 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

