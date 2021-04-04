Origin Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $25,456.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00310428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00771052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,386.72 or 0.99818212 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,352,872 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

