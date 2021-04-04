Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $87,399.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047841 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

