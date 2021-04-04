Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $24,367.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00313677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00091965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.49 or 0.00762250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028560 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016655 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

