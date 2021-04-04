OSA Token (OSA) Price Reaches $0.0001

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 63.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $170,306.72 and approximately $4,771.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OSA Token has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One OSA Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

OSA Token Profile

OSA is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

Buying and Selling OSA Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

