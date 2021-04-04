OST Trading 22.4% Higher This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. OST has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $7.36 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

