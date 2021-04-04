Ouroboros (OURO) Price Down 43.8% Over Last Week

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $156,483.74 and approximately $16,157.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.