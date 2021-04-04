OWNDATA (OWN) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.