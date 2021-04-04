Oxen Price Hits $1.43 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $76.93 million and $343,504.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,346.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.59 or 0.03538474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00355031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.15 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00462678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00408608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00324234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,662,128 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.