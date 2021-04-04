Oxygen Reaches Market Cap of $146.31 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Oxygen has a market cap of $146.31 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

