PAC Protocol Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $161.55 million and $362,353.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005237 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.81 or 0.01612717 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019278 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003421 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,305,857,281 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

