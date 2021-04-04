Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Packaging Co. of America worth $83,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $80.17 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.