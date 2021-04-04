PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $5.19 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $328.88 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 155.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00008885 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

