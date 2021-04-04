PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $16.55

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $214.49 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.43 or 0.99424398 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 149,280,885 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

