Panda Yield Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00004730 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $367,233.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,234,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,693 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

