Pantos (PAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $25,285.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 85.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,259,677 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

