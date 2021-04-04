Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,636.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $16,815.53 and approximately $1,636.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027773 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

