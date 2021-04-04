Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Parachute has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $223,793.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,490,448 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

