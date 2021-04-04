ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 27% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $189,402.33 and approximately $44,368.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00347755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

