Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Hits $17.71 on Major Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $17.71 or 0.00030458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00307290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00761951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

