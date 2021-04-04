Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $22.84 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $17.73 or 0.00030143 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $22.84 million and $3.94 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

