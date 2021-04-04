Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Parker-Hannifin worth $273,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 182,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,521 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.51 and its 200-day moving average is $262.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.