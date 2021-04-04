ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $10,728.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.16 or 0.99829270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

