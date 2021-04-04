ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,182.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $4,182.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,651.68 or 0.99171140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

