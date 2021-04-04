PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $201.75 million and $2.13 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,587,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

