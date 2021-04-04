Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

